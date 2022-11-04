Unpleasant Halloween trick: Family finds ‘blade’ in treats
The incident was reported to police
A family from Cleethorpes got a scary surprise when they unwrapped their sweets after a night of trick or treating for Halloween.
Lindsey Dickinson fears the sweet could have caused serious harm to a younger child and told BBC Look North: “Looking at the sweet, I tapped it because it just didn’t seem right and it felt hard. I said it feels likes metal.
“I scraped down it and exposed what looked like a pencil sharpener blade. Well, panic set in.”
She reported the incident to Humberside Police, who advised her to contact Trading Standards, the Food Standards Agency, and the manufacturer.
