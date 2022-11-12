Woman dies in Coningsby collision
Pedestrian hit by car died at the scene
A 40-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car in Coningsby.
Lincolnshire Police said a pedestrian had been in collision with a silver Nissan Qashqai in Dogdyke Road at 5.38pm on November 12.
Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specially-trained officers.
Nobody else was reported to have been injured in the incident.
The road was closed until just after 12.30am on Saturday morning while initial investigations were carried out and the road was cleared.
Lincolnshire Police have now opened an investigation and would like to appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicle or pedestrian in the minutes leading up to the incident to come forward.
Investigators are particularly keen to see any dashcam or CCTV footage which may help their enquiries.
If you have information that can help, there are a number of ways to get in touch:
- Email: [email protected] and include ‘incident number 353 of 11 November’ in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous you can call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.
- Call 101 and mention incident number 353 of 11 November.
