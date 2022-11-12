Woman dies in Coningsby collision

It was a birthday to remember for one care home resident in Lincolnshire, as 108-year-old Phyllis Houghton received a card from King Charles III.

Phyllis is a resident at Wispington House in Saxilby, and she recently celebrated an incredible milestone in the form of her 108th birthday – just weeks after moving in.

King Charles III’s official crowning next year will be the third coronation Phyllis has seen in her remarkable life, and she was given a special surprise for her birthday.

A birthday card arrived at the care home for Phyllis, with a picture of King Charles and Queen Consort Camila on the front. It is the eighth birthday card she has been given from the Royal Family.

Born in Nettleham in 1914, just three months after the outbreak of the First World War, Phyllis’ earliest memories are the sight of Zeppelins over the Lincolnshire skies.

Her husband John served in the army for the Second World War, while Phyllis worked for a wholesale tobacconist, delivering via truck across the country.

“I remember all the sign posts had been removed during the war to confuse any invaders and it was quite difficult to find your way around,” she said.

Phyllis and John moved to Doddington Road in Lincoln upon John’s return from serving in West Africa, as he took on a job as a solicitor and Phyllis continued her book-keeping services.

The couple had a daughter called Jean who worked as a nurse, and lived in Lincoln until John’s death in 2000. Phyllis continued to live independently until she was well over 100 years old.

Unbelievably, Phyllis kept on driving until she was 90, and she says it is one of the things she misses most.

She attributes her long life to three key aspects: hard work, regular exercise and a daily drop of sherry.

Phyllis said of the ever-changing societal landscape: “I think the sense of community we used to have has gone.

“During both wars and for a lot of my life people looked out for each other – now I don’t think people are kind enough to one another.

“But it hasn’t all been bad. Washing machines and sliced bread have been really good developments.”

Wispington House Registered Manager Lindsey Grady said: “Phyllis is well loved by all the staff and residents and is like a ray of sunshine.

“Her tales and recollections of the county are fascinating and we all enjoyed marking her birthday with a party.”

“She is still curious about the world around her and watches the television news twice a day. She is a remarkable lady.”

