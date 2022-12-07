CCTV appeal over £500 Skegness Aldi theft
Get in touch if you recognise them
We are investigating the theft which took place at Aldi in Skegness. We are appealing for help in identifying the two people in the CCTV images as we believe they can help us with our investigation.
A trolley load of goods estimated to be worth over £500 was taken from the store and we would like to speak to the two individuals in the CCTV images.
If you recognise either of these two individuals, please get in touch:
Call 01754 614381 and mention ‘Incident 319 of 26 November’
Email Beat Manager Billy Spence: [email protected] and include ‘Incident 319 of 26 November’ in the subject line