Critical incident stood down at Lincolnshire’s hospitals

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust have stood down their critical incident.

The trust enacted serious measures on Tuesday night to help it cope with significant pressure ahead of strikes by ambulance staff on Wednesday.

However, a spokesperson for the trust said following a review on Thursday night: “we have just stood down from our critical incident.”

Earlier on Thursday, ULHT Chief Executive Andrew Morgan said he had been “reasonably confident” that the trust would be able to end the measures.

He said the hospital had been “holding up well” despite the pressures.

Meanwhile, he added the trust is aiming to get as many patients home for Christmas as possible.