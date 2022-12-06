Late councillors’ bid to improve busy Spalding junction moves forward

A late councillor’s bid to have a £90,000 puffin crossing installed on a busy Spalding road has moved one step forward.

Councillor Angela Newton had called for improvements to Winsover Road near to Carrington Road and Hawthorn Bank for some time before she died in August.

On Monday, Lincolnshire County Council’s Planning and Regulations Committee approved a feasibility study into further improvements in order to make a funding bid to improve an existing zebra crossing.

In July, Councillor Newton had welcomed new double yellow lines on the road, something she had been campaigning to get for two years.

She was concerned about the three shops in close proximity and the number of people parking up and down the road, restricting views.

At the time she said she wanted to move on to the new crossing to further help the area.

An officer’s report on Monday said a survey carried out at the road initially found it fell short of the required thresholds.

However, it was still within 10% of the required score, meaning it could be subject to further consideration.

The county’s personal injury collisions database found that in the last three years there had been one serious injury and three slight injuries collisions within the area.

Committee chairman Councillor Ian Fleetwood told the members he supported the proposed crossing.

“Certainly, road safety is paramount across Lincolnshire and so the numbers stack up and we need to take this forward.”

Councillor Ian Carrington said there was high density housing on both sides of the A-road along with a community shop nearby.

Councillor Alison Austin added: “That is currently a very busy road, it will be one that will be very relieved when the western bypass is built.”

Councillor Angela Newton was in her 50th year serving on South Holland District Council and her 21st year on Lincolnshire County Council when she died.

She was known dedicating her life to public service and earned an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list for her volunteer work in 2021.

Prior to her death on Tuesday, August 30, the 76-year-old had spoken of her intention to run in the next General Election.

