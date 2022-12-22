Planning Inspector agrees to Mallard Farm Solar Farm examination

A planning inspector has agreed to examine plans for a massive solar farm crossing the Stamford and Rutland border.

The 4.2mile long Mallard Pass Solar Farm aims to power 92,000 homes over the next 30 years.

However, it has faced heavy criticism from opponents who say that the huge development would spoil large amounts of wildlife environment, take away productive agricultural land and would be seen for miles around.

The Planning Inspectorate on Wednesday issued a decision to accept Windel Energy and Canadian Solar’s application for examination for an order granding development consent.

The solar fam is considered a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project due to the size and nature of the plans, which means it will not be decided by the local authorities of South Kesteven District Council and Rutland County Council – though they will be given an opportunity to comment on the plans.

The plans have already sparked a series of campaigns from organisations such as the Mallard Pass Action Group, along with local MPs Alicia Kearns and Gareth Davies.

The Planning Inspectorate now has up to six months to carry out the examination.

During this stage Interested Parties who have registered by making a Relevant Representation will be invited to provide more details of their views in writing.