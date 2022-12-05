Rugby Report: Lincoln, Kesteven, Stamford, Spalding and Boston among winners

Brothers Jake and Matt Keeton both scored tries as Lincoln’s 1st XV bounced back to winning ways with a 35-10 away victory against a Southwell side coached by former Wales International Andy Powell.

Captain Lewis Wilson, Dan Hill and Dexter Ryde also scored tries in the Counties 1 Midlands East (North) clash for Lincoln, who sit fourth in the table after nine wins from 12 games. Louie Cooke successfully slotted over all five conversions.

Lincoln will return to league action with a home game against third-placed Loughborough on December 10, with only two points separating the two sides.

In the same division, Market Rasen & Louth were leading until the closing stages of the match when they conceded two penalties in a narrow 16-13 home defeat against Hinckley’s 2nd XV.

Marius Berger scored Rasen’s only try of the match and Spen Holvey added one conversion and two penalties to secure a losing bonus point for the Lincolnshire side.

Rory Standish grabbed a brace of tries as Lincoln’s Imps XV put in a strong performance in a 17-5 victory away against Sleaford’s first team.

Louis Cook also scored a try for Lincoln and Jack Randell slotted over one conversion.

Gaz Ambler crossed for Sleaford’s only try of the match, which ended around 15 minutes early due to an injury to the referee.

Market Rasen’s 2nd XV were also in action and battled hard in a 32-10 defeat against Hinckley’s Under-23’s team.

George Padwick and Chris Perry scored Rasen’s tries.

Women’s Rugby

In Women’s NC 1 Midlands, Harriet Fluck crossed for a hat-trick of tries as Lincoln Ladies claimed an impressive 32-17 victory away against West Bridgford.

Clare Brooker-Brown, Jenna Bierton, and Lucy Ellis also scored tries for Lincoln, while Emily Nelson successfully kicked one conversion.

In Women’s NC 2 Midlands (North East), Fran Diepenbroek, Rachell Cozens, Annie Melville, Megan Jones, and Aimee Jepson all scored tries as Sleaford Ladies claimed a 31-10 home victory over Mellish.

Sleaford’s remaining points came via the boot of Jepson who kicked three conversions.

Lilly Smith crossed for a hat-trick of tries as Boston Ladies recorded a 39-7 home win against Mansfield.

Captain Charlotte Daubney, Maisie Austin, and Hannah Booth also scored tries for Boston, with the latter also kicking three conversions and a penalty.

Zara Miles grabbed a brace of tries as Kesteven Ladies showed great heart and determination in a 24-24 draw against Burton.

Captain Jade Sheardown and under-18’s player Beaumont also scored tries for the Lincolnshire side, with Zoe Osborn adding two conversions.

In Women’s NC 2 North (East), Cassie Milestone and Ewa Jasek grabbed two tries apiece as Scunthorpe Women recorded an impressive 33-5 win away against Harrogate Ladies’ 2nd XV.

Ella Nutbrown, who Harrogate named as Scunthorpe’s best player of the match, also scored a try, while Milestone successfully kicked four conversions.

In Women’s NC 3 Midlands (East), Gainsborough Ladies showed a lot of heart and some fantastic pod work in a game with plenty of positives, despite the result ending in a 22-0 defeat at Amber Valley.

Amber Roberts was named as the back of the match for Gainsborough, while Beth Parsons was named as the Lincolnshire side’s best forward.

Deeping Devils Ladies were left with no choice but to concede their league match at home against Oadby Wyggestonian Ladies due to having several players unavailable through injury.

Stamford Women were awarded a home walkover against Market Harborough.

Men’s Rugby – Other Results

In Regional 1 North East, Scunthorpe battled hard in a tough home game against Doncaster Phoenix, which eventually ended in a 27-17 defeat.

Gav Hale, Ben Hyde, and Kane Linklater all scored tries for Scunthorpe and Tom Alldridge added one conversion.

In Counties 1 Midlands East (South), Harry Ayton and Ben Chisholm crossed for tries as Stamford claimed a third win in a row with a 17-10 home victory against Market Bosworth.

Stamford’s remaining points came via an Ayton penalty and two conversions from Harry Bentley.

Tom Dixon grabbed a brace of tries as Bourne secured a 35-24 win at Bugbrooke.

JJ Roberts and Sam Harby also scored tries for the Lincolnshire club, while captain Sam Evison kicked three conversions and three penalties.

Bourne’s 2nd XV were also in action as they hosted Stamford College Old Boys’ second/vets’ team in a closely fought 29-24 defeat.

Jack Fitch and and Matt Holden were among the try scorers for Bourne.

Stamford’s Alan Flanders grabbed a brace of tries, and kicked two conversions, while Andy Durrant, Freddie Moore, and Simon Gamble each scored one.

In Counties 2 Midlands East (North), Kesteven ended Gainsborough’s two-year unbeaten home record with a 26-13 away victory.

Harry Cox crossed for a brace of tries for Kesteven and Will Walker scored one.

Kesteven’s remaining points came via the boot of Matt Grinney who kicked one conversion and three penalties.

Brothers Harry and Brad Beresford both scored tries for Gainsborough.

Gainsborough’s remaining points came via the boot of Brad Beresford who slotted over a penalty.

Kesteven’s 2nd XV were also in action and a Jack Palin try, which was converted by Martyn Parker, saw them battle hard in a 27-7 defeat against Bingham.

Grimsby secured back-to-back victories with an impressive 36-7 win away against Sileby Town.

Kieran Dinnes crossed for two tries for Grimsby, while captain Mike Porter, Jak Pickford, and Mike Vankampen each scored one. Jess Matthews successfully slotted over four conversions and a penalty.

Oli Lawman, Tom Loveley, and Wayne Harley all scored tries as Boston battled hard in a 47-23 defeat at Nottingham Casuals.

Boston’s remaining points came via the boot of Matt Bray who kicked two penalties and one conversion.

In Counties 2 Midlands East (South), second-placed Spalding won their 11th game in 12 league matches with a narrow 27-26 home victory against Luton.

Gav Sharman crossed for two of Spalding’s tries and Ash Piccaver, Will Shields and Callum Lewis each scored one. Conall Mason also added one conversion.

In Counties 3 Midlands East (North), Jon Wools grabbed a brace of tries as Cleethorpes bounced back to winning ways with a 29-23 home victory against Paviors 2nd XV.

Andy Shaw, Isaac Machon, and Glen Grayson also scored tries for Cleethorpes, while Morgan Adams slotted over two conversions.

North Hykeham produced a positive performance despite a frustrating result which ended in a 27-7 defeat away against Southwell’s 2nd XV.

Dave Rose-Allen scored Hykeham’s try, which was converted by Max Foster, and Mark Munton was named as the Lincolnshire side’s man-of-the-match after his powerful performance.

Deeping Dinosaurs travelled to face Boston and shared the spoils in a 12-12 draw.

Perry Cumber and Bruno Hall both scored tries for Boston and John Hummel added one conversion.

Deepings pushed hard to score in the second half and forced a draw after two late scores. Prop Ryan Cuthbert and youngster Josh Wheeler both scored tries for Deepings and Chris Barrett slotted over one conversion.

In the NLD Merit Table East 1, Patrick Chawner crossed for a hat-trick of tries as Skegness secured a 55-14 victory against Horncastle.

Rob Lancaster grabbed a brace of tries of Skegness, while Noah Best, Jamie Cameron, Travis Benson, and Matthew Coley each scored one.

John Hummel kicked five conversions for Skegness, who lent Joe Green and Andy Hill to their opponents for the whole match.

Captain Mike Hoyes and Archie Kirk both scored tries for Horncastle and Troy Willerton added two conversions.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.