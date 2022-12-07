Tills taken in overnight break-in at Lincoln Cathedral cafe

A till was later found opened in the Cathedral

Lincoln Cathedral’s cafe was broken into overnight and it is now temporarily closed while the damage is assessed.

Lincolnshire Police said they were called to the Cathedral at around 6am on Wednesday, December 7 after the burglary at the iconic building’s cafe.

They were contacted after workers arrived to find the tills at the site were missing. A till was later found opened in the Cathedral, police said.

A spokesperson for Lincoln Cathedral told The Lincolnite: “We’re currently focusing on getting the cafe back open as soon as we can. Fortunately the damage was minimal.

“The main target of the break in appears to have been the till, however no money is left in the cafe overnight.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.