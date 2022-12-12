Two women died in Bracebridge Heath crash

We are appealing for witnesses to a collision which has sadly claimed the lives of two people last night (11 December).

Emergency services were called to reports that two silver Honda Jazz vehicles had collided on the A607 close to Renault Drive at the south end of Bracebridge Heath at 6.47pm.

Despite the best efforts of those on scene, the 49-year-old woman who had been driving the Jazz travelling in the Lincoln direction was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other people in that vehicle.

The 71-year-old female passenger of the second Jazz which was driving towards Waddington was taken to hospital for treatment but sadly died a short while after leaving the scene. The driver of that vehicle, also in his 70s, remains in a serious condition in hospital.

The next of kin for both have been contacted and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

The road was closed until the early hours of this morning while initial investigations were carried out.

We are now appealing for witnesses who may have seen either vehicle prior to the collision, or witnessed the collision itself. We are particularly keen to view dashcam or CCTV footage which captured the collision.

If you were in the area and may have recorded something, please check your footage and contact us as soon as possible via [email protected]

