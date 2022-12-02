‘Unholy row’: Former Lincolnshire PCC candidate blocks path to church with Land Rover

An ‘unholy row’ has broken out after a former Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner candidate used his Land Rover to block a path to a Grantham church in order to protect it.

Peter Escreet claims that drivers using the route to St Wulfram’s Church had damaged his house and the paving, so took matters into his own hands by parking in a way that prevented vehicles from accessing the route. He also claims that he has been subjected to abuse from the public and alleges he was even hit by a car.

Peter told BBC Look North: “We are trying to do the right thing here because this is a historic footpath, it needs protecting.”

Father Stuart Craddock, the Rector of the church, hopes a solution can be found and said: “This place has been here for over a thousand years, not always for motor vehicles of course, but has been accessed by people for deliveries, for getting to the door, over all that time.”

Lincolnshire Police said no laws are being broken with the car being parked there, while Lincolnshire County Council has been in touch with both parties and wants to sit down and have an open conversation with them.

