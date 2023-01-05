Bank cards and jewellery stolen in Lincoln burglary
Police are seeking assistance to identify the pictured man
We are seeking assistance to identify the man in the image in connection with a burglary.
The burglary happened sometime before 6pm on 3 January at a house in Upper Long Leys Road, Lincoln. Bank cards, jewellery and other personal possessions were taken.
The man is described as white, slim build, aged between 30 and 40. He was wearing a grey tracksuit, blue gilet with hood and dark coloured beanie hat and was carrying a blue drawstring type bag.
If you recognise the man, please call us on 101 and quote incident 315 of 3 January.
