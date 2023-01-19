CCTV appeal over fight at Boston’s away match in Norfolk
Police wish to speak to these five men
Norfolk Police have issued a CCTV appeal with images of five men as they continue their investigation into the disorder which erupted in a match between King’s Lynn and Boston United on New Year’s Day.
Eleven people were arrested after rival supporters began fighting inside the stadium during the second half of the league match between King’s Lynn Town and the away side from Lincolnshire, which Boston lost 2-1.
Three away fans were charged with public order offences whilst a fourth was given a conditional caution.
Nathan Stubley, 30 of Marshland Drive, Holbeach; Joseph Orrell, 32, of Mallow Gardens in Boston, and Gary Jaques, 31 of St Mary’s Way, Boston, were all been charged with threatening behaviour under the public order act. All three were released on conditional bail to appear at King’s Lynn Magistrates Court on February 23, 2023.
An 18-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident has been given a conditional caution for being drunk and disorderly.
Norfolk Police have now issued images of five men they would like to speak to in connection with the disorder at the match.
Anyone who recognises the men or has any information which could help the investigation should contact Sergeant Darryl Grief at King’s Lynn Local Policing team on 101 or email [email protected].
Well well well. Doesn’t look great from us at all. pic.twitter.com/7WjdNev241
— Boston United Supporters Page (@BUSupporterpage) January 1, 2023
Superintendent Wes Hornigold previously said: “Fighting between fans has no place in football and we will deal with incidents robustly. We worked closely with King’s Lynn Town Football Club to disrupt the violence and the vast majority of fans had a safe and enjoyable day.
“We will always seek to apply for football banning orders, where appropriate, which could see fans banned from matches.”
Boston United previously issued a statement which said: “We can confirm that we are working with Lincolnshire Police in connection with the crowd disorder that took place at the New Year’s Day fixture at King’s Lynn Town.
“The vast majority of our 412 travelling supporters behaved impeccably, but a very small minority unfortunately did not.
“There is absolutely no place at all for violence at football matches, and the club takes a zero tolerance approach in such cases.
“The club will take appropriate action against the perpetrators having consulted with the Police and King’s Lynn Town.
“We will support the investigation into the incident in any way that we can.”
