CCTV appeal: Woman sexually assaulted in Lincoln
Police would like to speak to this man about the incident
Update: Lincolnshire Police have said they identified the person they were looking for in connection to this incident.
We are appealing for public help and information after a woman was sexually assaulted in Lincoln.
The incident is reported to have taken place around 3am on December 11 when an unknown man accompanied a woman onto Saltergate in Lincoln. It is alleged he sexually assaulted her by touching her vaginal area, which she did not consent to.
Officers leading the investigation have been following up various lines of enquiry since the incident was reported and are now appealing for public help.
An image of the man pictured, who they would like to talk to in connection with the incident, has been extracted from CCTV.
If you know him, please contact the officer leading the investigation, DC Greg Peplow via email [email protected] or 07919691612.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.
