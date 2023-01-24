Police officer rapped in betting syndicate scandal

A former Humberside PC based in Hull has today (Tuesday, 24 January) been found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour following a two-day Misconduct Hearing at Goole Magistrates’ Court.

Former PC Joshua McGrory, 28, resigned from the Force in November 2021, however had he still been employed, he would have been dismissed with immediate effect for his actions that amounted to gross misconduct in regards to honesty and integrity.

McGrory caused or permitted a bank account and various online gambling accounts to be opened in his own name, knowing they were going to be operated by others, whom he should have suspected might be involved in fraud or criminality.

These accounts were actively used by members of a gambling syndicate over an 18-month period between 2018 and 2020. The bank and gambling companies were deceived as to who they were actually dealing with and McGrory received financial rewards for his part.

McGrory failed to notify the Force of any of his actions or report any suspected criminal activity.

His actions were investigated by the Force’s Anti-Corruption Unit under the direction of the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and believed to have breached the standards of professional behaviour in relation to honesty and integrity and discreditable conduct.

The two-day hearing concluded with the Misconduct Panel chair finding his actions did amount to gross misconduct and he will now also be placed on the College of Policing Barred list to ensure he is unable to work for any other Police Force in the UK.

Head of Professional Standards, Superintendent Andy Maultby said: “We will absolutely not condone anyone within our force whose integrity is brought into even the slightest disrepute.

“Honesty is a quality in a police officer that is of paramount importance and it is absolutely vital for us to build trust and confidence with the public and communities we serve.

“There are some individuals who should not wear a police uniform, and McGrory was one of them. Had he not resigned before his Misconduct Hearing, he would have been dismissed with immediate effect.

“The majority of our officers and staff will always act with the utmost professionalism at all times, however I am determined to ensure those who fail to uphold the high standards we expect of our police officers, are held to account for their actions.”

