Woman seriously injured in A157 Lincolnshire crash
The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured
The female driver of a Ford Mondeo suffered serious injuries in a crash on the A157 on Tuesday morning.
Police said the A157 at Hainton and Burgh on Bain was totally blocked after a collision involving a Mercedes Sprinter and a silver Ford Mondeo. The crash was reported to Lincolnshire Police at 7.55am on Tuesday, January 17.
The driver of the Mercedes is uninjured, police added.
A road closure was put in place on the junction to the A153 at the mini roundabout in Wragby.
