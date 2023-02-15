Belton House cameo: Trailer released for steamy Bridgerton spin-off Queen Charlotte

It won’t be long until we see Belton House in the new Netflix series

There’s news from the ton (cue a witty Julie Andrews scene setter) – Queen Charlotte, a spin-off series of Netflix’ hit period drama Bridgerton, will premier this May.

The release date for the series filmed partly at Belton House in Lincolnshire, was announced alongside a new teaser trailer on February 15.

It can be streamed from May 4.

Queen Charlotte, played by India Amarteifio, is a prequel to Shonda Rhimes’ explosively popular Regency romance Bridgerton. It tells the story of the queen’s rise to power and marriage to King George III, played by Corey Mylchreest.

The story will show “how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton”.

Fans have been told to expect six episodes, and the short trailer hints at George and Charlotte’s blossoming relationship, snippets of the brand’s famously racy love scenes, and a headstrong young queen finding her place.

Among grand filming locations for the show was Lincolnshire’s own Belton House near Grantham.

Filming at the Grade I listed house last summer sparked much speculation and rumour. While some were convinced crews were working on a new series of Doctor Who, one crew member confirmed that it was in fact the spin-off of the show whose second and latest season became the most watched English-language television series on Netflix.

Some of the show’s leading stars were reported to be on the Lincolnshire set.

Now owned by the National Trust, Belton House was the home of the family of Baron Brownlow for three centuries. It has also previously appeared as Lady Catherine de Bourgh’s estate in the BBC’s Pride and Prejudice, as well as in a 2005 Bleak House and 2006 Jane Eyre.