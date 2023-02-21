City council leaders approve near 3% council tax rise
The council has a savings target of £1.75million
City of Lincoln Council leaders have given their approval a 2.99% increase in the authority’s precept.
The increase will mean that Band D council tax residents in the city will pay an extra £8.46 per year, bringing their total bill to £299.25 per annum.
Presenting a report to councillors on Monday, the authority’s chief finance officer Jaclyn Gibson said the council was facing “significant” financial challenges due to due to inflation, rising energy prices, and increasing costs of staff pay.
“We’re also facing growing demands for our services, particularly in light of the impact of the cost of living crisis,” she added.
“All of these financial challenges are coming at a time where the council is still recovering from the ongoing impacts of COVID-19.
“These are not new pressures which are unforeseen or unavoidable and unfortunately they’re not temporary spikes they’re actually ongoing cost pressures, which have required us to reset the majority of the budgets for the next five year period.”
The City of Lincoln Council has a savings target of £1.75million to be delivered by 26/27 on top of more than £10million already delivered over the past 10 years.
“The budget proposals will help to enable the council to continue to provide high-quality services and to invest in the city’s infrastructure and protecting the environment,” she said.
A consultation by the council had more than 200 responses, which 49% saying they supported the rise.
Last week, Lincolnshire County Council approved a 4.99% increase in council tax (2.99% precept and 2% adult social care), and Lincolnshire Police & Crime Commissioner Marc Jones has provisionally proposed an increase of 5.41% for the force’s precept.
All three combined Band D council tax residents in Lincoln will be paying a total of £2,094.12 per year, an extra 4.74% compared to the previous year.
The city council’s budget is set to be given final approval next Tuesday.
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now