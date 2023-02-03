Councillor victim of fly-tipping as Environment Agency launches investigation

A Lincolnshire councillor has decried the “scourge” of fly-tipping after his own family’s land was targeted, sparking an investigation by the Environment Agency.

Lincolnshire County Council and East Lindsey District Councillor Colin Davie is a trustee for a piece of land on Orby Bank, alongside his brother, as part of his late father’s trust.

Speaking on behalf of Davie Family Ltd, he told Local Democracy Reporters that he land was “in a very remote location” and had recently been “subjected to a large volume of fly tipping in recent months”.

He said the matter had been referred to the Environment Agency by an anonymous individual.

“As the fly tipping is on private land the landowner must, at their own cost, rectify and clean up the land,” said Mr Davie.

“My brother, who manages the land element of the trust, is currently making arrangements for the waste to be collected and properly disposed of at considerable cost.

“Fly tipping is a scourge that harms communities and individuals everywhere and it is a growing issue across our area.

“Fortunately we have recovered from the waste, names and addresses for where the waste originated, which have been passed to the Agency for investigation and prosecution.”

A spokesperson from the Environment Agency said: “The Environment Agency has launched an investigation into alleged illegal waste activities at a site in Orby, Lincolnshire.

“For legal reasons we are unable to comment further until that investigation is complete.”

They asked any one with information to call their 24/7 incident hotline number on 0800 807060.

