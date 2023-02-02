Leaders to approve near 5% increase in county council tax precept

Extra £7m will be put towards roads

Lincolnshire County Council leaders will be asked to approve a 4.99% increase in council tax and generate an extra £7million for roads maintenance next week, despite half of respondents calling for a lower figure.

The rise equates to 2.99% in general tax and a 2% rise in adult social care, and will also mean the authority will need to use £3.4 million of its reserves.

It will mean residents in a Band D property will pay see an increase from £1,432.17 to £1,503.63 to the county council alone – a rise of £71.46.

Councillors had also considered a 2.99% rise (0.99% general, 2% adult) rise with a £10.3million reserve, and a 3.99% rise (1.99% general, 2% adult) with a £6.9million reserve.

An officer’s report before members next week said that pre-engagement of 401 “County Views panel members” highlighted priorities such as road maintenance, public safety and care for individuals and families.

However, out of nearly 60 submissions around council tax more than half asked for a lower 3% increase than a higher 4-5% rise.

“The council often finds through… public engagement that road maintenance continues to be raised as a top priority,” said the report.

“In order to continue to increase activity within this area, the council needs to increase its spending power, not least because inflation has increased the cost.”

“An opportunity has emerged to provide a balanced approach to council tax setting alongside advancing the priorities of the public..

“However, the Council needs to generate resources to fund this.”

Officers said the rise would show the council had “done everything within its power to generate resources locally” when lobbying for increased roads spending and prevent government resisting extra funds.

The extra £7million would be focused on highways maintenance such as additional pedestrian crossings, foot-way works and network improvements as well as reductions to the traffic regulation order backlog.

Executive members will consider the proposals at a meeting next Tuesday.

