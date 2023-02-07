Lincolnshire teen deletes apps and says social media “lowers your confidence”

She says it’s given her “a bit more peace in life”

A Lincolnshire teenager has spoken about the dangers of social media after deleting her Instagram and Snapchat accounts.

Jamie, 15, was previously on Instagram and Snapchat, but told BBC Look North that “it’s all kind of fake, it’s all filtered”.

She said: “It builds your insecurities, it lowers your confidence. It makes you feel fake in yourself because you’re not expressing your true self, you’re always putting on an act.”

After deleting the apps, she said: “It’s a bit more peace in life, like I can actually get on with things, and when I need to text someone I can without it being constantly on my back.”

Jamie’s mum Claire said: “As a mum I thought ‘well this is how she communicates with all her friends’ and they’re all in groups and they all meet each other.

“And then when I said can I have a look at it, it really opened my eyes to the seedy side of what children are playing with really.”

