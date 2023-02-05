Overnight road closure in Lincoln for Anglian Water works
It will last for a few days
Drivers in Lincoln will experience some disruption next week due to an overnight road closures on Silver Street for essential highway maintenance by Anglian Water.
The road closure will be in place between 7pm and 6am from Monday, February 6 until Wednesday, February 8 and covers the whole of Silver Street.
Between 6am and 7pm on those dates the road will be open as usual, although there may still be some equipment and signs in place during these times.
An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “Anglian Water are working in partnership with the local authority on the closure of Silver Street. The closure will last until February 8th and is in place for essential highway maintenance regarding replacement of manhole covers, fire hydrant covers and sluice valves. Road diversions will be operational.”
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.