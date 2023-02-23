Police cordon in Boston Town Centre after man found dead
Police urge public not to speculate at this stage
We are investigating an unexplained death after a man was located deceased in Boston Town Centre.
The man, aged in his 40s, was located on the ground near the former job centre at around 9.15am today, Thursday 23 February.
We have put a police cordon in place while we carry out our investigation.
DI Richard Nethercott said: “We would ask that people do not speculate as to what has happened as at this stage it is unclear. We will release further information when we have carried out our inquiries.”
Anyone with any information can call us on 101, and quote incident 84 of 23 February.
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.