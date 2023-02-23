Police cordon in Boston Town Centre after man found dead

We are appealing for witnesses following three reports that the driver of a vehicle is claiming to run a taxi service operating in the Stamford area.

We received a report that a man had got into a vehicle purporting to be a taxi in Stamford town centre on Friday, 17 February. His card went missing during the ride and has been subsequently been used. Crime number 23000109328 relates.

We received a further report from a member of the public at 12.24am on Saturday, 18 February of two men in a vehicle claiming to run a taxi service in the town centre. Incident number 4 of 18 February relates.

In a separate incident we received a report later that night that two men in a grey-coloured Skoda Octavia estate in the town were approaching members of the public and offering taxi rides without a valid licence.

A group of women reported they got in to the vehicle, and that the driver used a mobile phone to attempt to take a card payment. It was also reported that the driver attempted to sexually assault one of the passengers. Incident 28 of 18 relates.

We have arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of sexual assault in connection with the second incident. He has been released on police bail with conditions not to enter Lincolnshire and not to approach members of the public alluding to be a taxi driver.

Our enquiries into all three incidents are ongoing, and we would now appeal to members of the public with any information which might help to come forward.

We are particularly keen to see any dashcam footage which may have captured vehicles without valid licences approaching members of the public.

We would also like to remind people that taxis in Lincolnshire have to display a valid taxi driver licence which has a licence number specific to that driver.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Investigating Officer by email on [email protected],or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 0800111 555 anonymously, quoting incident number 4 of the 18 Feb.

