Police hunt for man over multiple Sleaford shop thefts
Believed to be moving between Sleaford and Lincoln
We are appealing for help to locate Jason Frow, 29, who is wanted in connection with multiple shop thefts in the Sleaford area.
The offences took place between 23 January and 1 February.
Frow, of no fixed address, is believed to be moving between the Sleaford and Lincoln areas.
If you see him, or know of his whereabouts, please contact us on 101 quoting crime reference number 23000053325.
