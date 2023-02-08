Police hunt for man over multiple Sleaford shop thefts

Just under two years after first buying a stake in Lincoln City Football Club, American investor Harvey Jabara will join the Imps’ board of directors.

Harvey Jabara has been part of a shareholder group within Lincoln City Holdings since 2021, along with his wife Missy and sons Jensen and Jaxon.

The investment executive from Phoenix, Arizona has been gradually increasing his stake in the Imps since then, most recently acquiring more Lincoln City Holdings shares in February 2023.

Jabara’s addition to the board of directors could see him given a more hands-on role with day-to-day goings on within the football club, alongside Chief Executive Liam Scully and club Chairman Clive Nates.

In terms of how this will affect investment into the playing squad is as yet unclear, with time being the only indicator as to how the new board structure will work.

Harvey said: “It is with tremendous pride that I take a place on the board of Lincoln City Football Club after our family have added to our investment commitment to the Imps.

“Missy, Jaxon, Jensen and I have truly fallen in love with this city, the club and its supporters and are made to feel so welcome every time we visit.

“We are all passionate about the club and, although we are well aware of the challenges, believe we have far from reached our ceiling and are sure there are more exciting days ahead for everyone connected to the club.”

Harvey will be joined on the board by his close associate Graham Rossini, who boasts more than 20 years of experience in the team sports business.

Rossini’s appointment is subject to completing the EFL’s fit and proper ownership tests, and approval would see him add Lincoln City to his repertoire of sports teams, alongside a current role as a senior associate athletic director for Arizona State University in the United States of America.

Mr Jabara added: “Graham has a wonderful knowledge of professional sport, I have worked closely with him for many years and know he is a man of real integrity and hard work who will bring a great deal to the board.”

Graham Rossini said: “Lincoln City is a historic football club, and it is a great honour to be invited to join the board and work alongside the strong existing leadership at the club. I am also very appreciative to Harvey and the entire Jabara family for extending an opportunity for me to join them in this responsibility.

“I’ve already seen the way the club runs first-hand and look forward to bringing my experience in professional sport to Lincoln City.”

