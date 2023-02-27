Rugby Report: Derby wins for Lincoln and Stamford in busy weekend of action

Lincoln claimed local bragging rights over Market Rasen & Louth, while Stamford, Boston, Kesteven, Bourne, Sleaford, North Hykeham and Grimsby were among the other winners in Lincolnshire in a busy weekend of men and women’s rugby action.

Harry Pickett crossed for a brace of tries as Lincoln ’s 1st XV won 37-29 at Market Rasen & Louth.

David Beveridge, Dan Hill and Joe Leigh also scored tries for Lincoln, while Louie Cooke kicked three conversions and two penalties.

Hill, Lucian Morosan and Eren Hamilton were picked out as some of Lincoln’s key performers as they continue their promotion push in Counties 1 Midlands East (North).

Jack Norton, Spen Holvey, Joe McConnell, and Nick Harvey all scored tries for a Rasen who battled hard throughout. Holvey also kicked three conversions and one penalty.

Lincoln’s 3rd XV battled hard in a game that could have gone either way, but ultimately ended in a narrow 17-15 home defeat against near neighbours Newark.

Liam Horsley, Craig Griffith, and Chris Smith scored the tries for Lincoln and captain Tony Clayton said: “Both sides were relentless in their determination and played their parts in a proper grassroots encounter in the complete spirit of the game.”

Meanwhile, Lincoln Colts won 40-19 in their first NLD Cup pool stages match against Grimsby. Tom Aubrey crossed for a brace of tries for Lincoln, and Louis Johnson, Ben Eagle, Bowen Jones, Kian Richardson, Callum Houlden, and Flynn Smith each scored one.

Blake Niemann, Oliver Miller and Harry Robinson all scored tries for Grimsby.

Lincoln’s Under-16s were also victorious with a 45-34 home win against Oakham. Freddie McCartney, Stephen Thomas, Jasper Wilson, Jak Harvey and Michael Lake-Ward scored the tries for Lincoln. Thomas and Oliver Jorden added the conversions.

Morgan Jones grabbed four tries as Lincoln’s Under-14s drew 36-36 in a thrilling game at Scunthorpe. Morgan Beese and Oscar Wood also scored tries and James Tomlinson kicked three conversions.

Dan Conroy crossed for two tries for Scunthorpe, while Reece Clark, Casey Hatfield, Len Petit and Charlie Beale each scored one. Beale also kicked three conversions.

Lincoln’s Under-15s won 26-10 at home against Scunthorpe thanks to tries from Charlie Bargh, Max Cartwright, Leo-Beck Austin & Lewis Wilson. Jack Coles-Mapleston added three conversions.

Scunthorpe Colts won 24-17 against Market Rasen & Louth in the NLD Cup thanks to tries from Dylan Penn, Harry Soulby, Josh Cappell-Fenwick and Finn Price. Cian Vaughn added two conversions.

Ladies Rugby

Emily Willby and Jaz Clarke both crossed for a brace of tries as Grimsby Lynx Ladies claimed an impressive 37-0 win against Ossett.

Captain Rebecca Tacey, Jaz Taylor and Jess Smith also scored tries in a game which saw Grimsby play with great determination and spirit.

Gainsborough helped make the game go ahead by lending players to both sides, including Hailey Street who slotted over one conversion.

In Women’s NC 2 Midlands (North East), Lillie Smith, Tiana Woollaston, and Catelyn Etherington grabbed two tries apiece as Boston Ladies won 52-27 at Sileby Town.

Hannah Booth and Maisie Austin also scored tries for Boston.

Boston’s remaining points came via the boot of Booth who successfully kicked six conversions.

Sleaford Ladies lost 42-0 against Ashfield, but captain Megan Jones said her side didn’t give up and showed great character throughout the match.

Annie Melville was named as Sleaford’s back of the match for making “some phenomenal tackles of players twice her size”.

Becci Jones was named as forward of the match, while Beth Vasey was named as Sleaford’s best player by Ashfield.

Kesteven Ladies were given a home walkover after their opponents Mansfield conceded the match.

Men’s Rugby – Other Results

In Regional 1 North East, Jack Leggate grabbed a brace of tries as Scunthorpe’s 1st XV lost a high-scoring match 43-31 at home against Heath.

Rory Rendall-Tyrrell, Lewis Talbot, and James Dyson also scored tries for the North Lincolnshire side, while Tom Alldridge successfully kicked three conversions.

Jack Rowbotham scored two tries as Scunthorpe’s 2nd XV – the Stags – put in a strong performance in a narrow 27-24 defeat at Driffield.

Matt Mason and Will Dale also scored tries for Scunthorpe and Ethan Taylor added two conversions.

Scunthorpe’s 3rd XV remain top of the Yorkshire Merit League after winning their top-of-the-table clash away against their Driffield counterparts 15-3.

Michael Dixon, Andy Goodall, and Sam Everingham each scored one try for Scunthorpe.

In Counties 1 Midlands East (South), Stamford battled to a hard-fought 19-15 win in their derby clash at home against Oakham.

Harley Riches, Dan Heard, and Freddie Durrant all scored tries for Stamford.

Harry Bentley slotted over two decisive conversions to ensure Stamford emerged victorious.

Bourne claimed their eighth league victory in a row with an impressive 45-21 win at Dunstablians.

Ben Thornburn and Adam Binns both grabbed a brace of tries for Bourne, while Harry Bower, Josh Lynch and captain Sam Evison each scored one.

Bourne’s remaining points came via the boot of Evison who successfully kicked five conversions.

In Counties 2 Midlands East (North), third-placed Boston continued their push for promotion with a 26-14 victory at Ashfield.

Sean Bishop crossed for a brace of tries and Mason Coulam and James Bray each scored one.

Boston’s remaining points came via the boot of Wayne Harley who successfully slotted over three conversions.

Fourth-placed Kesteven, who are five points behind Boston, recorded an emphatic 57-17 win at Sileby Town in a game which saw try-scoring Harry Norsworthy deputise as captain for the unavailable Robert Sheardown.

Jack Palin and Dan Turner both grabbed a brace of tries for Kesteven, while James Goodrich, Gav ‘Biscuit’ Purvis, Tom Wood, Ben Hall, and Norsworthy each scored one.

Joe Raddings successfully kicked four four conversions and Henry Parker added two.

Grimsby battled valiantly throughout and secured a losing bonus point in a 21-19 defeat at league leaders Mansfield.

Tries from Mike Vankampen, Colin Matthews and Harry Lightfoot, as well as two conversions by Jess Matthews, had given Grimsby a 19-7 lead.

Although Mansfield snatched the victory, Grimsby can be very proud of their efforts with Will Stowe, Baden Kerr, Evan Picking, and Lightfoot all putting in strong performances.

The match also saw Grimsby Colts Sami Charef and Jamie Anderson make their senior first team debuts.

Gainsborough faced a tough trip to second-placed Nottingham Causals and battled hard in a 29-17 defeat.

Robbie Goodyear and Brad Beresford scored the tries for Gainsborough.

The same players also each slotted over one conversion, with Beresford adding a penalty.

In Counties 2 Midlands East (South), Spalding’s 1st XV were given a home walkover against Northampton BBOB.

However, Spalding’s 2nd XV were in action and travelled to face Market Rasen & Louth in a hard-fought encounter, which ended 20-10 in favour of the hosts.

Nathan Boulton crossed for two tries for Market Rasen and Ben Keat and Chris Miller each scored one.

Spalding’s tries were scored by Connor Broom and James Lacey.

In Counties 3 Midlands East (North), Max Foster slotted over two penalties as North Hykeham extended their unbeaten run to four games with a narrow 6-3 win at Cleethorpes.

Morgan Adams kicked a penalty for Cleethorpes and could have had a second if it wasn’t for a difficult late attempt from over 30 metres out.

Liam Williams was named as Hykeham’s man-of-the-match against his former club. Peter Horobin was named as the home side’s best player.

Phil Stark and Andy Carruthers made their first team returns for Cleethorpes.

Dan Mackie, Adam Loveday, and Ben Jones each scored a brace of tries as Sleaford bounced back to winning ways in style with a 49-26 home victory against Nottinghamians.

Leon Stobart, Gaz Ambler, and Callum Kopp also scored tries for Sleaford with the latter adding two conversions.

Deeping Dinosaurs enjoyed a hard-fought friendly away against Peterborough Monks which ended in a 19-7 defeat.

The Lincolnshire side were awarded a penalty try after an infringement as Frank Josh was trying to score.

Barton & District endured a difficult afternoon in the East Yorkshire Merit League as they lost 69-0 against Driffield’s 3rd XV, but they kept battling hard and didn’t give up until the final whistle.

