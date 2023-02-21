Serious M180 pile-up causes delays for several hours

A stretch of the M180 between South Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire was closed after a crash between two lorries and two cars on Monday night which required a complex recovery.

National Highways said the M180 was closed eastbound between J1 (Thorne) and J2 (Belton) and recovery work was carried out due to the extensive damage sustained to all vehicles involved in the collision.

The eastbound carriageway remained closed for much of the morning. It is not yet known when the stretch of road will be reopened at the time of publishing.

Humberside Police said two men and one woman were treated for minor injuries after the crash, which happened on the eastbound carriageway just before Junction 2 (Belton) at around 11.20pm on February 20.

Shortly after 10am on Tuesday, February 21 police said the eastbound carriageway remains closed between Junctions 1 and 2. The westbound carriageway has already reopened.

National Highways previously said: “The damage caused to one of the HGVs means that the trailer needs to be dismantled rather than being recovered in the usual way.

“The diesel spillage is confined to lanes 1 and 2, however it has been confirmed that emergency resurfacing work is needed. 50 metres of the central reservation barrier is also damaged.”

See the latest from National Highways here, including the diversion route.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is being urged to contact Humberside Police on 101 quoting log number 673 of February 20.

