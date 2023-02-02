Staff in shock after car ploughs through the window of Boston charity shop
Two people suffered injuries
Staff at a charity shop in Boston spoke of their shock after a red Mercedes crashed through the window when there were around 20 customers inside.
Glass was seen flying everywhere and police said two people were injured, but not seriously, after the incident which happened on Strait Bargate in Boston shortly after 11am on Wednesday, February 1.
Lorraine Tompsett, of Age UK, told BBC Look North: “It was very shocking. We had a lot of customers around, so we were obviously very concerned about their safety and just the sheer impact of a car being in the middle of the store and all the glass that was breaking around it.”
