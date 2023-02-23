Stamford development back up for approval after applicant’s parking changes

A Stamford housing and business plan, previously described as “madness” due to a lack of parking, is again set to be approved next week after the applicant revised the proposal.

Ross Thain of RTK Stamford has reinstated six on-street parking pays onto the Gas Street side of redevelopment plans on land adjacent to Belton Street and Tentner Lane.

The plans include six town houses and four maisonettes around a courtyard.

South Kesteven District Council’s Planning Committee, which will re-examine the plans next Thursday, was told at a previous meeting that the spaces had been removed following a Lincolnshire County Council request.

However, the committee will be told that since the February meeting there had been further discussions with the county authority and further evidence from the applicant.

“As a result of this engagement, the previously proposed bay parking on Gas Street has been re-introduced into the development scheme, and further information is now available to respond to Members concerns relating to parking provision,” said the officer’s report.

“It is officers’ updated assessment that the application site benefits from a location which encourages future occupants and users of the site to travel to / from the site via sustainable modes of transport, and the proposals would provide an appropriate level of parking to meet the needs of the development.”

The newly-reinstated spaces would also be subject to an existing parking permit scheme in the area.

At the previous meeting, Councillor Judy Stevens (Conservative – Deeping St James) said: “This is another example of Westminster planning – it’s fine not to have a car in London, but in rural Lincolnshire it’s imperative.

“This whole area is rabbit warren that wasn’t made for 21st century cars. It is massively difficult to park in Stamford at the best of times.”

She added: “It’s very unlikely they will sell these houses without car parking. It’s madness.”

Chartered accountant Nathan Fitton told the planning committee that county council had asked them to remove parking bays along Gas Street “at the 11th hour”.

He added that since the application was previously rejected in 2022, changes had been made to the height, design and number of houses.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now