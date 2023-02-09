Woman injured in Skegness McDonald’s assault
She sustained a head injury
We are appealing for help to identify the man in the image who we believe can help with our inquiries into an assault.
On Saturday 28 January, a woman in her 40s was reportedly assaulted by a man in McDonald’s on Grand Parade just after 11.40pm. The victim sustained a head injury following the incident.
The offender was described as a white man, approximately five foot seven or eight inches tall, with dark hair and may have had a scar on the side of his nose.
At the time of incident, it’s believed he was with a white female who was wearing a bright pink and white striped top, black framed glasses and carrying a black rucksack.
If you know him or if you witnessed the incident, please get in touch by emailing PC Michael Goeminne at [email protected] or calling 101 extension 4391 and quoting incident 319 of 28 January.
