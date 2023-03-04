Lincoln businesses vote against Christmas market cancellation

Only one was in favour

Businesses in Lincoln have voted to reject the cancellation of the city’s historic Christmas market.

A brief letter to the City of Lincoln Council from Lincoln Business Club described how 83 out of 84 businesses voted not in favour of the cancellation at a meeting.

One voted in support, and 28 further business representatives did not vote.

The club, which has been operating for 21 years, invites businesses within 30 miles of Lincoln to attend.

Members include representatives from national banks, universities, accountants, photographers, construction, solicitors and insurance brokers.

The letter was shared with the Save Lincoln Christmas Market: Public Support Group on Facebook.

The long-running festival was axed by City of Lincoln Council in February over concerns about overcrowding and its escalating cost.

The City Council’s Labour leadership is planning to use the £260,000 budget for the Christmas market for a series of smaller events throughout the year.

The move has sparked a series of questions and concerns with opposition members earlier this week calling for the resignation of leader Councillor Ric Metcalfe.

He has admitted more consultation could have been carried out and could not provide assurance on the future of funding.

The Conservatives have also called-in the decision to be discussed at scrutiny on March 14.

In respond to the latest vote, Carolyn Wheater, City Solicitor at City of Lincoln Council, said: “As there has been a call-in request received in relation to the Executive decision on the Christmas Market, all matters and decisions in relation to it are temporarily on hold until the Select Scrutiny Committee hears the call-in on March 14.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now