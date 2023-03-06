RAF Scampton: Landmark deal to create thousands of jobs at former airbase

‘2023 will see finally new life for the base’

West Lindsey District Council has confirmed it will look to buy the former RAF Scampton site in a bid to bring in £300 million investment.

It would continue as an operational airfield, and could bring thousands of highly-skilled jobs.

Leaders called it a “landmark deal” which would preserve, protect and enhance the site by providing aviation heritage, business, aerospace, space and aviation technology and education opportunities.

Work is expected to begin later this year.

The site would be purchased from the Ministry of Defence and subsequently handed over to development partner Scampton Holdings Limited.

The Central Lincolnshire Local Plan also has a new RAF Scampton policy calling for a holistic plan for site-wide regeneration.

The Scampton Holdings Limited master plan’s final ‘Main Modifications’ consultation stage was also recently completed with sign off of the revised Local Plan expected in early April.

WLDC leader Councillor Owen Bierley said he was proud to announce the move ahead of the 80th anniversary of Operation Chastise – the Dambusters Raid – on May 16-17.

“The Council has always believed that whilst the site was deemed surplus to Ministry of Defence requirements, it should play a key role in Levelling Up opportunities across West Lindsey and Lincolnshire,” he said.

“Taking what are considered to be unique features, such as the world-renowned heritage, restricted airspace and strategic location, our new partner has been able to create a commercially-viable and deliverable investment proposition and master plan.”

Chairman of Scampton Holdings Limited, Peter Hewitt said the business was “passionate about unlocking the future potential of this key site”.

“We bring to the table a wealth of experience and knowledge across the aerospace, defence, aviation, heritage and hospitality sectors, which through our collaborative and partnership approach to regenerating the site, will ultimately deliver thousands of highly skilled new jobs in key growth sectors in the region,” he said.

“We have worked hard to put together a package to see physical regeneration commence in 2023.

“We have also brought onboard a range of commercial partners that will support the phased regeneration of the site. 2023 will finally be the year where new life is breathed into this wonderful former RAF base for the benefit of the local community and the economy in Lincolnshire and beyond.”

The council said details of further consultation events will be published in due course.

