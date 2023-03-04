Stubton Hall victim haunted by abuse from deputy head who got her pregnant

Her son says he feels like a “walking crime scene”

A woman who became pregnant after being groomed and raped by the deputy headteacher is still haunted over 30 years later.

The abuse happened at the now-closed Stubton Hall near Grantham.

Deputy headteacher David Taylor from Lincoln was sentenced in 2021 after being convicted of several sexual offences at the former school, along with head of care Raymond Longley of Caythorpe.

Taylor, who worked at Stubton Hall between 1975 and 1995, was found guilty of three counts of rape, four counts of indecent assault on a girl and two counts of assault, ill treat, neglect of a child or young person. The charges related to five separate victims and he was jailed for over 19 years.

A woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sent to Stubton Hall special school when she was 12-years-old.

At the age of 16 she was pregnant with Taylor’s baby, according to BBC Look North.

The school was later shut down in 2003.

The woman told BBC Look North she didn’t tell anyone “because I didn’t think anybody would believe me”.

Her son who Taylor fathered said: “I hate him. I believe I’m a victim in all this as well. I’m basically a walking crime scene. I have his DNA so I’m a product of his crime.”

BBC Look North report 46 people are suing Lincolnshire County Council who ran the former school. The council faces a lawsuit which is estimated to be worth more than £1.5 million.

Heather Sandy, Executive Director for children’s services at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Lincolnshire County Council expresses deep regret over the abuse suffered by the victims in this case, and we wish to apologise to the victims.”

“We are unable to comment further at this time because of the legal claims, which we are working to resolve.”

