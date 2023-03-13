Warning issued: Strong winds to batter Lincolnshire
Stake down those trampolines!
The Met Office has issued a Yellow weather warning for strong winds across Lincolnshire.
Winds of almost 50 miles per hour have been forecast for central Lincolnshire today.
The warning is in place from 10am to 6pm on Monday, March 13 and is expected to have the biggest impact in the south of the county.
Strong and gusty southwesterly winds may lead to some disruption, particularly for prone high-sided vehicles.
The Met Office adds: “Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.”
The current forecast predicts that gusts could peak at 49 miles per hour at around 11am today.
North of the Humber, a yellow warning for snow and ice is in place from 5pm this evening until 10am tomorrow.
Anyone travelling north of the county has been warned to expect rain, sleet and snow, flowed by ice. This is likely to lead to some longer journey times on road, bus and train services.