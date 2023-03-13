Warning issued: Strong winds to batter Lincolnshire

Lincoln’s 1st XV and Ladies both battled hard in defeats during a busy weekend of rugby for Lincolnshire clubs, which saw Boston’s men and women at the top of their respective leagues.

Grant Cowe crossed for two tries as the final away league game of the season ended in frustration for Lincoln’s 1st XV with a 34-20 defeat at Ilkeston in Counties 1 Midlands East (North).

Josh Brown also scored a try for Lincoln who were captained on the day by experienced forward Matt Keeton due to the unavailability of regular skipper Lewis Wilson. Lincoln’s remaining points came via a Louie Cooke penalty and Richie Dixon’s conversion.

In Women’s NC 1 Midlands, Lincoln Ladies welcomed West Bridgford to Longdales Park and, despite losing 27-10, they showed great team spirit and determination.

Clare Brooker-Brown and Rose Buchanan scored the tries for Lincoln.

Jade Morgan was named as the players’ player of the match for Lincoln.

The match also saw Lincoln captain Abi Lee make her comeback from injury.

Lincoln’s Under-16s reached the final of the NLD Vase after a 25-5 victory at Boston.

Jak Harvey crossed for a brace of tries and Harry Money and Jasper Wilson each scored one.

Oliver Jorden slotted over one conversion and a penalty.

Lincoln’s Under-15s also reached a final after claiming a 26-0 win at Derby in the semi-final of the NLD Shield.

James Coy scored his first every try and Fin Daniels, Leo-Beck Austin, and McKenzie Cotterill each grabbed one.

Lincoln’s remaining points came via the boot of Jack Coles-Mapleston who kicked three conversions.

James Thomas crossed for two tries as Lincoln’s Under-14s claimed a 46-0 home friendly win over Grimsby.

Morgan Jones, Morgan Beese, Ben Lintin, Dylan Adnitt, Hugh Dixon, and Euan Lowe also scored tries for Lincoln.

Beese kicked two conversions and Rhys Sutton added one.

Elsewhere in youth rugby, Kesteven’s Under-15s are through to the NLD Cup Final after a 22-5 victory against Matlock.

Goss grabbed a brace of tries, and Dinesh and Carson each scored one, with Parker adding one conversion.

Other Results

In Regional 1 North East, Nick Dyson grabbed a brace of tries as a determined Scunthorpe won 25-19 at Cleckheaton.

James Dyson and Jack Leggate also scored tries for the North Lincolnshire club, while Tom Alldridge kicked one conversion and a penalty.

Scunthorpe’s 2nd XV – the Stags – beat Wath upon Dearne’s second team 45-40 in a thrilling game.

Craig Catchpole and Gav Hale crossed for two tries apiece, while Jack Rowbotham, Karl Hull, and Ethan Taylor each scored one.

Scunthorpe’s remaining points came via the boot of Taylor who kicked five conversions.

Scunthorpe’s 3rd XV were narrowly defeated 19-10 at home against Beverley in the Yorkshire Merit League.

Robbie Johnston scored Scunthorpe’s try and Lee ‘Magic’ Copperwheat slotted over a conversion and a penalty.

In Women’s NC 2 North (East), Scunthorpe Ladies were awarded a home walkover after their opponents Harrogate conceded the match.

Scunthorpe’s Under-15s made it through to the NLD Shield Final after a 24-10 win against West Bridgford.

In Counties 1 Midlands East (North), Marius Berger scored two tries as Market Rasen & Louth made it back-to-back victories with a 24-7 win at Coalville.

Captain George Grant and Nick Harvey also scored tries for Rasen.

Rasen’s remaining points came via the boot of Olly Arnold who kicked two conversions.

In Counties 1 Midland East (South), Stamford won 40-17 at home against Long Buckby to secure their third successive league victory.

Michael Allen crossed for a brace of tries and Samuel Dumigan, Jack Jones, Austin Baker, and Daniel Heard each scored one.

Harry Bentley successfully slotted over five conversions for Stamford.

Stamford’s Under-14s, 15s, and 16s all won at the weekend to reach their respective NLD Finals.

Back in Counties 1 Midlands East (South), Bourne pushed league leaders Wellingborough all the way and secured a losing bonus point in a 29-24 home defeat.

Joshua Lynch, Adam McHugh, and JJ Roberts all scored tries for Bourne.

Captain Sam Evison successfully converted all three tries and added one penalty.

In Counties 2 Midlands East (North), Boston moved to the top of the table after a 32-17 home victory against former league leaders Mansfield.

Mansfield had held first place for much of the season, but two tries from Rowan Mason ensured it would be the Lincolnshire side who ended the weekend on top.

Sean Bishop, Mason Coulam, and Jose Araujo also scored tries for Boston.

Boston’s remaining points came via the boot of Wayne Harley who kicked two conversions and one penalty.

Boston will be hoping to hold onto top spot with just two games of the league season left to play.

Unbeaten Boston Ladies are also top of their league in Women’s NC 2 Midlands (North East) after a 31-7 win at Mansfield.

Nic Coaker grabbed two tries for Boston, while Hannah Booth, Georgia Cakebread and Tiana Woollaston each scored one.

Booth also added three conversions to complete a great victory for Boston.

Back in Counties 2 Midlands East (North), Gainsborough came out on top with a 46-21 home victory in an all-Lincolnshire clash against Grimsby.

Harry Francis and Harry Beresford crossed for two tries apiece for Gainsborough, while Billy Nicholson and Jamie Wray each scored one.

Robbie Goodyear successfully slotted over four conversions, while Brad Beresford added one conversion and two penalties.

Ash Rendall-Tyrrell grabbed a brace of tries for Grimsby and Mike Vankampen scored one. Jess Matthews successfully slotted over two conversions and Jamie Anderson added one.

Kesteven, who sit in fourth place, ended their league campaign in style with a 37-15 win at East Retford.

Gav ‘Biscuit’ Purvis crossed for two tries for Kesteven while James Goodrich, Dave Gilbert, Will Walker, and James ‘Mini-Biscuit’ Cowley each scored one.

Kesteven’s remaining points came via the boot of Theo Mussell who kicked two conversions and one penalty.

Kesteven Ladies were left with no choice, but to concede their match at Burton due to a rising number of injuries.

Meanwhile, Grimsby Lynx Women showed great spirit despite the result in a 34-14 defeat against Hemsworth.

Grimsby thanked Gainsborough for lending them players to help the game go ahead. It was a Gainsborough duo who got the points for Grimsby as Helen Jones and Jess Swan each scored one try, and the latter added two conversions.

Jade Harper and Suzie Losek were named as Grimsby’s best players on the day, while Lauren Riley put in an impressive performance on her debut.

Kayla Thomson, Alisha Nix, and Lauren Ingram grabbed two tries apiece for Hemsworth. Thomson and Lauren Siddons each kicked one conversion.

In Counties 2 Midlands East (South), Spalding’s trip to Huntingdon & District was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

In Counties 3 Midlands East (North), Cleethorpes claimed a dominant 33-7 home victory over Worksop.

Luke Thornton, Harry Parker, Callum Williams, Ollie Nance, and Andy Carruthers all scored tries for Cleethorpes.

Morgan Adams successfully kicked three conversions and Williams added one.

A determined North Hykeham extended their unbeaten run to six games with a 36-21 win against Lincolnshire rivals Sleaford.

Liam Williams, Dale Bowman, Max Foster, Mark Munton and Richard Bevan all scored tries for North Hykeham.

Foster also slotted over four conversions and a penalty for the hosts.

Tyler Stephenson, Gaz Ambler and Dan Arbury all scored tries for Sleaford, with the latter making his first appearance after three months out injured.

Tim O’Sullivan converted all three tries for Sleaford who battled hard.

Sleaford Ladies saw their away match against Mellish postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

In Counties 3 Midlands East (South), Deepings hosted Stamford College Old Boys in an all-Lincolnshire clash which ended 12-5 in favour of the home side.

Dan Bancroft and Chris Jones both scored tries for Deepings and Chris Owen added a conversion, while James Hayward was named as his team’s man-of-the-match.

Stamford battled hard throughout and their try was scored by Tyler Houston.

Deepings’ vets, known as the dinosaurs, hosted a mixed side made up of players from Skegness 1st XV and Kesteven’s second team.

Carlos Reyes and John Hummel crossed for two tries apiece to give Skegness an impressive 43-14 win.

Mason East, Joe Preston, and Deepings player Jason Purllant who was lent to the opposition all scored tries.

Hummel also slotted over four conversions for the visitors.

Frank Josh scored a try for Deepings, who were also awarded a penalty try, while Richard Preece added one conversion.

In Women’s NC 3 Midlands (East), Deeping Devils Ladies were left with no choice but to concede their home league match against Stamford Women due to injuries.

However, the game did go ahead as a friendly with Stamford lending the opposition some players.

Hannah Dennis grabbed a hat-trick of tries to secure a 57-17 friendly win for Stamford.

Freya Smith crossed for a brace of tries, while Sammy Pocock, Anna Glendenning-Plumb, Hannah Pascoe, and Stevie Morrison each scored one.

Stamford’s remaining points came via the boot of captain Daisy Attley who kicked six conversions.

Deepings captain Jo Burke grabbed two tries and kicked one conversion. Stamford’s Georgia Mackinlay also scored for the home side while helping out the opposition.

In the East Yorkshire Merit League, Barton & District saw their trip to Scarborough called off after the home team conceded the match.

