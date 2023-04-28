Boy, 16, arrest on suspicion of rape charged with five further offences in Grimsby

A teenage boy has been charged with five offences following his arrest on Weelsby Road, Grimsby on Wednesday 12 April.

The boy, aged 16, who cannot be named for legal reasons has been charged with possession of Class B drugs, driving a motor vehicle dangerously, driving whilst disqualified, failing to stop and driving without insurance.

He was also arrested on suspicion of rape and has since been released on conditional bail whilst we continue with our enquiries.

He appeared at Grimsby Magistrates Court on Tuesday 18 April where he was remanded to appear at court next month.

It is reported that officers spotted a boy in a vehicle who they believe to be wanted for breach of court order and rape.

Following a short pursuit, it is believed the vehicle collided with a statue and a boy was arrested at the scene.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now