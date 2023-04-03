CCTV appeal after man ‘punches teen in the face’

Police want to speak to the man in the image

We are appealing for help to identify the man in the image who can help us with our inquiries into an assault.

Between 8pm and 8.30pm on Monday 20 March, a 16-year-old boy was walking through Stamford Recreational Park when he was punched in the face and the back of the head by another man. The boy sustained minor injuries.

The man is described as having a medium build, a dark-coloured beard, bald and is approximately five foot 10 to six foot. He was believed to be walking with a black dog, possibly a Labrador, at the time of the incident.

If you know who he is or if you have any other information that can assist our investigation, please contact PC Emma Hazley by emailing [email protected] quoting incident 462 of 20 March in the subject line.