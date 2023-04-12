Freedom of the City Parade bringing RAF Waddington personnel to Lincoln
A special flypast is also planned
Around 150 personnel from RAF Waddington will march through Lincoln later this month for the Freedom of the City Parade.
The Lincolnshire RAF squadron will exercise their Freedom of the City Parade on Friday 21 April from 11.30am.
As part of the event, the march will celebrate Lincoln’s strong ties with the RAF, with a special flypast also scheduled to take place.
From 11.30am, the base will march from St Martin’s Square, down Lincoln High Street to the High Street War Memorial, where it will be greeted by the Town Crier, who will cry a dedicated commemoration cry to the RAF station.
RAF Waddington has held the honour of Freedom of the City of Lincoln since 1959.
Visitors are encouraged come and celebrate alongside the personnel.
