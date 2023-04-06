Grimsby man jailed for ‘devastating’ sex offences against child

A man who committed incomprehensible sexual offences against a child has been sentenced to four years and ten months in prison following his appearance at Grimsby Crown Court last week.

Colin Shreeve, 63, of Farebrother Street, Grimsby pleaded guilty to two accounts of sexual activity with a child under 13, preying on the vulnerabilities of a child for his own sexual gratification.

Officer in the case Paul Wells, an Investigating Officer from our protecting vulnerable people unit said: “I’d firstly like to commend the child and their family in coming forward and talking about their devastating experience.

“Whilst the outcome at court doesn’t take away the pain they have suffered, myself, and the family hope publicly highlighting such abhorrent crimes will encourage others to speak about similar experiences and provide them with some comfort in knowing he cannot cause them, or anyone else, any more harm.

“It can be daunting to take that first step, but by reporting these offences it has helped us gather the evidence, build a strong case and take this revolting man to court. Shreeve’s abused his position of trust and is rightly being punished for his actions.

“I would like to reassure anyone who may have suffered sexual abuse that you will be listened to and supported, and we will be relentless in bringing those responsible to justice.

“Whenever our victims are ready to come forward and talk, we’ll work alongside partners agencies to ensure victims of this type of crime are offered advice and support, whether they decide to pursue through the justice system or not.

“If you have been the victim of rape or sexual assault, or know someone who has, you can speak to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, or you can report to us directly through our non-emergency number 101, or 999 in an emergency.”

Shreeve appeared at Grimsby Crown Court on 24 January 2022 and returned on Friday 31 March for his sentencing.

