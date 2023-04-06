Local Elections 2023 candidates: Who’s standing in Lincoln?
Lincoln nominees confirmed
The full list of candidates standing in the local elections for Lincoln in May has been released.
Local elections are due to take place across Lincolnshire on May 4 and will see all the district councils along with North and North East Lincolnshire holding a vote.
Lincolnshire County Council will not be taking part this year, with its next election due in 2025.
The City of Lincoln council will be putting a third of its 33 seats up for grabs – one seat for each ward.
The council is currently made up of 22 Labour, nine Conservatives and two Liberal Democrats.
The vote will decide the fate of 10 Labour seats and one Conservative meaning that potentially, if the Tories took seven seats from Labour, they could take control of the authority.
Meanwhile, the Conservatives don’t stand to lose much, although the group’s leader is the one defending his seat.
The Liberal Democrats in particular though could be looking to call Bingo on Abbey ward.
Mayor of Lincoln Rosie Kirk has already confirmed she will be stepping down for these elections after a decade of being a councillor. Who takes her Birchwood seat is anyone’s guess.
Here is the full list of wards and candidates (in bold are current councillors):
Abbey
- Natasha Chapman – Liberal Democrat
- Roger Hansard – Conservative
- Benjamin Jackson – Reform UK
- Jane Loffhagen – Labour
- Seamus Murray – Green
Birchwood
- Jamie Cave – Conservative
- Stephen Chapman – Liberal Democrat
- Dylan Stothard – Labour
- Tony Todd – Reform UK
Boultham
- Liz Bushell – Labour
- Daniel Carvalho – Conservative
- David Kenyon – Green
- Sarah-Jane Uldall – Liberal Democrat
Carholme
- John Bustin – Independent
- Thomas Hulme – Conservative
- Charlotte Morris – Liberal Democrat
- Neil Murray – Labour
- Nick Parker – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
- Charles Shaw – Liberal Party
- Nicola Watson – Green
Castle
- Rebecca Longbottom – Labour
- Henry Osbourne – Conservative
- Lauren Ross – Green
- Aiden Turner – Liberal Democrat
Glebe
- Tjeerd Carter – Green
- Jackie Kirk – Labour
- Jeanette Pavey – Conservative
- Aiden Wells – Liberal Democrat
Hartsholme
- Biff Bean – Labour
- Barnabas Bell – Conservative
- Jim Charters – Liberal Democrat
- Jane Smith – Reform UK
Minster
- Victoria Brooks – Conservative
- Alex Cambo – Reform UK
- Emily Morris – Liberal Democrat
- Naomi Tweddle – Labour and Co-operative
- Valerie Wilkinson – Green
Moorland
- Bob Bushell – Labour
- Pete Edwards – Conservative
- Ross Pepper – Liberal Democrat
Park
- Sue Burke – Labour and Co-operative
- George Clark – Conservative
- Olly Craven – Liberal Democrat
- Sally-Anne Horscroft – Green
Witham
- Calvin Bissitt – Labour and Co-operative
- Felicity Christopher – Liberal Democrat
- Thomas Dyer – Conservative
- Nick Smith – Reform UK
