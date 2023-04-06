Local Elections 2023 candidates: Who’s standing in Lincoln?

The full list of candidates standing in the local elections for Lincoln in May has been released.

Local elections are due to take place across Lincolnshire on May 4 and will see all the district councils along with North and North East Lincolnshire holding a vote.

Lincolnshire County Council will not be taking part this year, with its next election due in 2025.

The City of Lincoln council will be putting a third of its 33 seats up for grabs – one seat for each ward.

The council is currently made up of 22 Labour, nine Conservatives and two Liberal Democrats.

The vote will decide the fate of 10 Labour seats and one Conservative meaning that potentially, if the Tories took seven seats from Labour, they could take control of the authority.

Meanwhile, the Conservatives don’t stand to lose much, although the group’s leader is the one defending his seat.

The Liberal Democrats in particular though could be looking to call Bingo on Abbey ward.

Mayor of Lincoln Rosie Kirk has already confirmed she will be stepping down for these elections after a decade of being a councillor. Who takes her Birchwood seat is anyone’s guess.

Here is the full list of wards and candidates (in bold are current councillors):

Abbey

Natasha Chapman – Liberal Democrat

Roger Hansard – Conservative

Benjamin Jackson – Reform UK

Jane Loffhagen – Labour

Seamus Murray – Green

Birchwood

Jamie Cave – Conservative

Stephen Chapman – Liberal Democrat

Dylan Stothard – Labour

Tony Todd – Reform UK

Boultham

Liz Bushell – Labour

Daniel Carvalho – Conservative

David Kenyon – Green

Sarah-Jane Uldall – Liberal Democrat

Carholme

John Bustin – Independent

Thomas Hulme – Conservative

Charlotte Morris – Liberal Democrat

Neil Murray – Labour

Nick Parker – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Charles Shaw – Liberal Party

Nicola Watson – Green

Castle

Rebecca Longbottom – Labour

Henry Osbourne – Conservative

Lauren Ross – Green

Aiden Turner – Liberal Democrat

Glebe

Tjeerd Carter – Green

Jackie Kirk – Labour

Jeanette Pavey – Conservative

Aiden Wells – Liberal Democrat

Hartsholme

Biff Bean – Labour

Barnabas Bell – Conservative

Jim Charters – Liberal Democrat

Jane Smith – Reform UK

Minster

Victoria Brooks – Conservative

Alex Cambo – Reform UK

Emily Morris – Liberal Democrat

Naomi Tweddle – Labour and Co-operative

Valerie Wilkinson – Green

Moorland

Bob Bushell – Labour

Pete Edwards – Conservative

Ross Pepper – Liberal Democrat

Park

Sue Burke – Labour and Co-operative

George Clark – Conservative

Olly Craven – Liberal Democrat

Sally-Anne Horscroft – Green

Witham

Calvin Bissitt – Labour and Co-operative

Felicity Christopher – Liberal Democrat

Thomas Dyer – Conservative

Nick Smith – Reform UK

