Rugby Report: Success for Lincolnshire clubs in league and cup

Lincoln and Kesteven Ladies both secured league wins at the weekend, while there were also victories in the cup for the men’s teams at Scunthorpe, Market Rasen, North Hykeham and Kesteven.

Lincoln Ladies captain Abi Lee crossed for a hat-trick of tries as her team showed great resilience to claim a 34-20 win at Coalville.

Jenna Bierton grabbed a brace of tries and Emily Nelson scored one, as well as adding two conversions to complete a great victory on the road for Lincoln in Women’s NC 1 Midlands.

The match also saw Charlotte Bousfield put in a superb performance at flanker.

Captain Abi Lee said: “The ladies pulled it out of the bag. Coalville were very strong in their pack and our forwards battled hard to maintain possession in scrums and jackal for turnovers.

“The back line showed more cohesion allowing us to use our pace. Overall, it was our fast game play and support running that allowed us to get the better of our rivals.”

Kesteven Ladies battled valiantly to secure a 24-19 home league win against Ashfield in Women’s NC 2 Midlands (North East).

With just five minutes left, Kesteven were trailing 19-17 after two tries from Under-18s player Beaumont and one from Bronagh Dempster, along with one conversion by Amy Brumhead.

Kesteven showed great character to turn the score back in their favour with a late try from Hermione Farmer, which was converted by Brumhead.

Ffion Martin impressed in her first game of senior rugby, while the match was the last for Angus Shaw as head coach before he hands over the reins to a coaching team led by Martyn Parker.

Kane Linklater scored a brace of tries as Scunthorpe’s men’s 1st XV won 27-10 at home against Broadstreet in the Papa John’s Community Cup.

Captain Grant Elliott, Will Harrison and Gav Hale also scored tries for Scunthorpe, with Connor Brewster adding one conversion.

The match also saw Charley Wilkinson, Lewis Talbot and Will Horner, who all progressed through the club’s youth system, impress for the first team.

Horner was named as Scunthorpe’s man-of-the-match after a superb debut at scrum-half.

Scunthorpe’s 2nd XV – the Stags – were also victorious as they beat Ashbourne 43-31 in the NLD Challenge Cup.

Matthew Mason grabbed a hat-trick of tries for Scunthorpe and Sam Val and Jamie Drury scored two and one respectively.

Scunthorpe’s remaining points came via the boot of Ethan Taylor who kicked five conversions and one penalty.

Market Rasen & Louth hosted Stockwood Park in the Papa John’s Community Cup and survived a red card and three yellows to secure a battling 36-24 win against Stockwood Park.

Despite losing players to the sin bin, the game was largely played in a good spirit with Callum Dufton scoring two tries.

Jake Pryer, Adam Teskey, and Lloyd Buck also scored tries for Rasen, while Spen Holvey kicked four conversions and a drop goal.

The match also saw club stalwart George Grant captain the 1st XV for the final time this season.

He said: “It’s been a pleasure to be captain for the last three seasons. This team and club mean a lot to me, a total privilege. A very special team, I’ve had a blast.”

In the same competition, North Hyekham defended solidly in the final stages to secure a 29-24 home victory against Keyworth.

Richard Bevan, Jamie Robson, Max Foster, Max Tomlinson and Liam Williams all scored tries as Hykeham showed more determination in the cup.

Max Foster also added two conversions while club chair Tommy Jarvis put in a solid 80 minute shift at prop for the Acorns.

Stamford pushed their opponents Leamington close in a narrow 31-23 home defeat in the same cup.

Lincoln Imps XV were awarded a home walkover in the NLD Challenge Cup after their opponents Boston conceded the tie.

After Lincoln 3rd XV’s home match against Skegness was also called off they took the opportunity to mix up the sides and play an inter-club fixture.

The match was further supported by Wheatley Hill whose fixture was called off due to a waterlogged pitch. They travelled to join the match and demonstrated a true desire to play rugby.

With Lincoln Imps XV having a cup semi-final in a few weeks the fixture had a more competitive edge as players were trying to catch the eye of the coaching team ahead of selection.

The game was expected to be feisty at times, but it was generally evenly contested in the mud and ended with a scoreline of 24-22.

Brad Beresford crossed for a hat-trick of tries as Gainsborough won 28-5 in a friendly away against Chesterfield Panthers.

Robbie Goodyear successfully slotted over three conversions for Gainsborough, who were also awarded with a penalty try.

Kesteven’s 2nd XV – the Baa Baas – beat fellow Lincolnshire side Spalding 26-5 in the NLD Challenge Cup.

Olly Coyle grabbed a brace of tries for Kesteven and Josh Udom and Chris Roughan each scored one.

Kesteven’s remaining points came via the boot of Joe Raddings who successfully kicked three conversions.

Spalding battled hard and their try was scored by Julian Davis, while Harry Brown made some big runs for the visitors.

Sleaford were awarded a home walkover in the Papa John’s Community Cup after opponents South Leicester conceded the tie, so instead they played an inter-club fixture.

Kyle Skipworth and Andy Shaw crossed for two tries apiece as Grimsby’s 2nd XV finished their season with a 48-33 home win against Barton & District RUFC. Cleethorpes also provided some players to help the fixture go ahead.

Baden Kerr, Ryan Lamond, Brad Wharton and Jacob Mitchell also scored tries for the hosts.

The remaining points for the hosts came via the boot of Mitchell who kicked four conversions.

George Cronshaw and Luke Thornton both grabbed a brace of tries for Barton.

Ben Palmer also scored a try for the away side and Harry Trowsdale kicked four conversions.

Grimsby Lynx Ladies played with great spirit in a 35-12 defeat at home against a combined Selby and Hemsworth side.

Jenny Mclaughlin and Chelsea Palmer both scored tries for Grimsby.

Jazz Clarke added a conversion and Jess Smith was named as the away side’s player of the match.

Em Owen crossed for a hat-trick of tries for the opposition and Anna King scored two. Daney Jarrett and Kayla Thomson also scored tries for Selby/Hemsworth.

