Schoolgirl harassed by man who ‘blew kiss’ in Lincolnshire village
The girl was left frightened and intimidated
We are appealing for information after a girl was harassed on her way home from school.
The 15-year-old girl was walking along Walcott Road in Billinghay at around 3.15 pm on 25 April when a man in a small red car pulled up beside her, whistled at her and blew a kiss. The girl was alone and left frightened and intimidated by this incident.
We would like to appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident, or anyone who had any information to help our investigation, to get in touch.
Please email [email protected] quoting incident reference 329 of 25 April.
