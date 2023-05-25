Appeal to pay for care of Skegness cat who needed £1500 amputation

A mother cat who suffered a badly-broken leg is in need of funds to pay for her emergency care.

Cherry and her three malnourished kittens were signed over to Skegness and District Cats Protection after her owners couldn’t afford the £1500 surgery she would need.

Aldervale vets carried out X-rays which revealed a nasty break near Cherry’s hip.

It was decided that an immediate amputation would be Cherry’s best chance at a happy life and looking after her six-week-old kittens.

This was funded by the charity, which has taken a toll on its finances.

Fiona Smith, co-ordinator at Cats Protection’s Skegness and District Branch, said: “It was a nasty break and vets advised this would be Cherry’s best chance for a happy life. Poor Cherry has been through so much in these weeks but she is trying her very best to look after her kittens. She’s a great mum and she shows every sign of making a good recovery on three legs.

“We rely on donations to care for cats in need and to find them new homes in the area. We could not do any of this work without the generosity of our kind-hearted supporters who enable us to help hundreds of cats each year.

“When a major surgical case like Cherry and her poorly kittens comes our way, we feel it in our pocket and we have to make the difficult decision to ask our friends and supporters to help top up the accounts.

“Times are hard for everyone so any donation, no matter how small, will make a difference and help us recover some of the costs of providing the best possible care for Cherry and her kittens. It will mean that, when they are ready, all four will go to make a fresh start in their own forever homes.”

To contribute to Cherry’s care, visit www.justgiving.com/page/skegness-cats-protection-1684405866932.

Any funds raised over the £1500 will go towards supporting other animals looked after by the Cats Protection.