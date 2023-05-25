Cheers! Three-day Lincoln Beer Festival now open

This year’s Lincoln Beer Festival opened on Thursday afternoon and The Lincolnite went for a tour to sample some of the drinks.

10,000 pints are expected to be served at the Drill, which has been converted into a giant pub for the 41st annual festival. It offers a choice of over 100 real ales from across the UK and a selection of traditional, farm-produced cider and perry.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite