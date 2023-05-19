Community rally to nominate Spalding Flower Parade organiser for prestigious award

Hundreds of people in the local community have backed a campaign to nominate the Spalding Flower Parade organiser Stephen Timewell for a Pride of Britain award.

Early estimates say that 200,000 people attended the event on May 13, which was making a comeback in the town for the first time in a decade.

Stephen Timewell was the main organiser, aided by his wife Sandra and an army of volunteers.

The parade saw floats adorned with colourful displays winding their way through the town centre to the delight of crowds. Millions of tulips were used to decorate floats, celebrating Spalding’s flower-growing heritage.

In a Facebook group called Spalding Flower Parade, which has over 2,500 members, there were suggestions to nominate the local hero.

Danny Robinson said: “I think the work that Stephen Timewell has put into getting the Spalding Flower Parade and bringing the community back together in such an amazing way is an overwhelming achievement and an inspiration to us all.

“I would love it if we could give something back to him and show our appreciation. Please join me in nominating him for the Pride of Britain award TSB Community Hero.”

Over 340 commented on the post in support of the idea, with many saying they have now nominated him.

Laura Louise Twinkle Hudson said: “Absolute no brainer for what he’s pulled off, and then some. Should be on the King’s Honours list.”

Jodie Louise said: “I hope everyone who enjoyed the parade nominates Stephen. He is truly an unsung hero, and so humble and down to earth.”

Amy Smith added: “Done, nominated Stephen and Sandra as she’s also lived and breathed it for a year along with tolerating her house full of prizes, road signs and everything else. She was awesome at the farm.”

The parade first began in 1959, but stopped in 2013 due to rising costs.

After the success of this year’s event, Stephen Timewell says he hopes to make it an annual event.

