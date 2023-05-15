Doing it Differently 2023: Shaping the Future of Workplace Wellbeing and Engagement

The 2023 ‘Doing it Differently’ conference is set to take a deep dive into the pivotal themes of employee wellbeing and engagement at work. The event will be held on Wednesday, May 24 at Lincoln’s Engine Shed.

The conference, a centrepiece of Lincolnshire Business Week, is an initiative of University of Lincoln.

The event invites professionals from all sectors who are keen on cultivating a nurturing workplace culture and fostering an environment where individuals flourish. Hurry though, ticket sales for this must-attend event will close on Friday, May 19.

This year, the conference is privileged to have Harriet Minter, journalist, author, and specialist in hybrid work, as its host. Harriet, well-known for her TED Talks on hybrid-working, organisational change, and workplace diversity, is also the author of the bestselling book ‘WFH: How to Build a Career You Love When You’re Not in the Office.’ Her insights are sure to provide valuable guidance for businesses seeking to transform their work practices.

The event will also feature several distinguished speakers, including Andrew Whitehouse, Founder of People First Education Ltd; Tim Sayers, Founder of Teams Come First; Jo Salter MBE; Kamal Ellis-Hyman, Founder of Aim A Little Higher; Harpaul Dhindsa, Head of Careers and Employability at the University of Lincoln, and Dr Kai Adegbembo, Associate Lecturer, Retired Police Inspector and Vice Chairman of the TEC Partnership.

Together, they will delve into crucial themes such as:

Inclusion and embracing neurodiversity in the workplace

The power of transferable skills in building a versatile workforce

The importance of strategic investments in learning and development to boost employee potential

Creating a diverse workplace that nurtures innovation and creativity

The role of self-reflection in fostering personal and professional growth

Delegates will leave the conference with a transformed perspective on the value of human capital and how to leverage it to propel their businesses to new heights.

Don’t miss out on this golden opportunity to rethink the way you approach people in the workplace. For more details and to secure your place, visit www.lincsbusinessweek.co.uk/doingitdifferently.