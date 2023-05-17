Housing estate planned for site of fire-damaged Boston warehouse
24 new two-storey homes
A planning application to build more than 20 houses on a former warehouse site in Wrangle has been submitted to Boston Borough Council.
The site on Main Road, Boston previously housed warehouses belonging to local haulage firm G.H. Kime and Co., some of which suffered fire damage in recent years, leading to their demolition.
The proposed plans aim to repurpose the vacant land by constructing 24 new two-storey houses.
Developers believe that residential development is a more suitable option for the site which is almost completely concrete surfaced, considering the existing properties in the surrounding area.
Initial planning documents read: “Occupiers of the surrounding dwellings will doubt be relieved with the removal of the 24-hour seven days per week H.G.V. operation.
“The area is predominantly occupied by agricultural workforce, therefore the housing requires to be affordable.
“With this in mind, the existing Ypres cottages at the entrance to the site have been used as a basis for the design but with layouts for current living standard.”
A new children’s play area has also been created under the new plans at the furthest corner of the site.
The council previously approved plans for 27 houses, although the project never came to fruition due to the unviable cost of relocating the warehouses to another location.
