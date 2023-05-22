Hykeham pub landlords ‘mortified’ after brewery puts up ‘To Let’ sign
The brewery has apologised
The landlords of a Hykeham pub have hit out at the brewery for putting up a ‘To Let’ board without letting them tell staff and customers first.
The family running the Lincoln Green pub were discussing a possible exit from their tenancy due to strains of the cost of living crisis and personal reasons. They were “mortified” when the brewer put the board up last week unexpectedly.
