Liberal Democrats take control of West Lindsey District Council

Councillor Trevor Young has been elected the new leader

The Liberal Democrats have officially taken control of West Lindsey District Council following a tight election race with the Conservatives.

During Monday’s AGM, Councillor Trevor Young was announced as the new council Leader, taking over the reins from his predecessor Councillor Owen Bierley (Conservative).

As he assumed the role, the representative from Gainsborough South West said he was committed to ensuring every voice is heard and every perspective considered.

Assisting him in his duties will be new Deputy Leader Lesley Rollings (Liberal Dem), who pledged to ensure that all communities are better connected and understood.

Councillors Stephen Bunney and Matthew Boles (both Liberal Dem) were also elected as Chairman and Vice Chairman respectively.

In the recent local elections, the Liberal Democrats secured a record 18 seats across the district, reducing the number of Tory seats from 16 to 14.

However, the council’s leadership remained in the hands of four Independents and Lincolnshire Independents in Hemswell, Gainsborough North, Cherry Willingham and Dunholme and Welton, as a minimum of 19 seats is required to seize control.

At least one of these has since alligned with the party, solidifying the change in administration.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now