May 7, 2023 8.00 am

Lincoln Castle: A great spot to watch history being made for the Coronation

Check out our photo gallery
| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Thousands of people joined in the celebration picnic and watched on the big screen.

Check out our photo gallery below from photographer Steve Smailes

See more Coronation coverage from across Lincolnshire on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite