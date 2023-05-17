Lincoln family’s home unliveable after devastating fire

A fundraiser has been set up to support the family

A devastating fire has left a Lincoln family unable to return to their home for the foreseeable future.

The fire, which destroyed several rooms and their contents, has forced Maxine Swanston and her children out of their house on Shelley.

Maxine was downstairs with three of her children (Corey, 11, Charlie, 4, and four-week old Kobi) after her eldest daughter, 14-year-old Katie Leigh, had left for school.

Scarlet Rawson told The Lincolnite how her aunty Maxine had heard the fire alarm going off around 8.50am and ran upstairs to investigate, only to be met with flames engulfing one of the bedrooms.

She ran downstairs and got the children out of the house, which is located on Shelley Drive in Lincoln, before calling the fire brigade.

Luckily the family are all safe and well, but all their upstairs belongings, including toys, beds, furniture, clothes and electrical items, have been destroyed.

Among some of the items that could be salvaged were baby clothes which had fortunately been downstairs.

A fundraiser has been set up by Scarlet for her aunty, who is still recovering from having a c-section three weeks ago – donations can be made online here.

She said: “I understand that these are very difficult times for everyone, so even if you can’t donate, but have spare furniture, baby items, toys or clothes it would be very much appreciated.

“The only rooms that didn’t get destroyed were the living room, kitchen, and downstairs bathroom. However, the three bedrooms and toilet upstairs are smoke damaged.

“The eldest child has nothing – all her stuff is destroyed. The two older boys share a room and had got a new chest of drawers which had their clothes in, which are all smoke damaged.

“They salvaged some of the baby’ things, but all Maxine’s stuff and the things belonging to the older children have gone.”

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue confirmed the blaze was caused by an electrical fault in an extension lead.

Scarlet said City of Lincoln Council is due to go to the property today (Wednesday) to check the structural damage, as a lot of water had leaked through the ceiling when the fire was put out.

Maxine will not be able to get back into her house until at least Saturday to see if any remaining belongings can be salvaged.

She is staying with her mum for at least two weeks, but her future housing situation remains uncertain.

Scarlet claims Maxine was offered a property by the council, but it was further away and Maxine felt it was unsuitable for the family.

Without insurance, Maxine must rebuild her life from scratch, so Scarlet set up a GoFundMe page and is appealing to the local community for support.

“I want to say a huge thank you to people who have donated, the family really appreciate it,” she said. “Every little helps and it is lovely to see that people are coming together to support the family.”

