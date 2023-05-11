Lincoln gaming bar to level up with takeaway acquisition

A popular gaming bar in Lincoln is looking to expand into a neighbouring takeaway shop.

Inspired by a backpacking trip to Korea, owner Toby Rovezzano opened the Akēdo Bar on Corporation Street nearly seven years ago.

He has now submitted plans to expand the venue into the neighbouring Poppin Grill.

The venue made a name for itself by having a range of next-generation gaming consoles and retro arcade machines for customers to play, all while also hosting a number of live events from both bands and DJs.

However, the bar has struggled with limited lavatory facilities, with only one toilet available for customers.

Mr Rovezzano believes this new expansion will help solve this ongoing issue and make room for a second bar with even more retro attractions.

He said in a Facebook post: “I have submitted the planning application to take over Poppins next door to extend Akedo.

“This will make way for a beautiful new toilet facility and an extra social area with a vending machine and arcades. I do understand that Akedo can be frustrating when busy.

“We used to have a bathroom downstairs but I was forced to rip it out when a bust pipe (due to people continuously putting hand towels down the toilet) almost flooded my bar.

“I’ve been thinking about how to rectify the problem now for a long time and I finally have a solution. Fingers crossed the application is accepted.”

The planning application is set to go before the council’s Planning Committee in the coming months.

