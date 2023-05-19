Lincoln street closed due to man on roof
Public told to avoid the area
Police have cordoned off Newland Street West in Lincoln due to a man on a roof.
The street is cordoned off at both ends to ensure the public’s safety.
Witnesses said they had seen a man sat on the roof of a house, and police appeared to be prepared to wait with no end in sight.
Fire crews and ambulance services are also at the scene.
Police release a statement shortly after 1pm telling members of the public to avoid the area.
“A section of Newland Street West, Lincoln, has been closed to the public and traffic due to a man on the roof. Officers are in attendance.
“Please avoid the area. We will release an update when we have one available.”
